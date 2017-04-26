Police seek ID of man killed on Connecticut highway

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are trying to identify a pedestrian who was killed on a highway and find the vehicle that struck him.

Investigators say the man was struck sometime in the early morning hours of Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Greenwich.

Police say the man, who was carrying no identification, may have been hit by a large truck but so far no witnesses have come forward.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and locating the unknown vehicle.

