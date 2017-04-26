Police: Woman threw things around Ledyard home after drinking

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has been arrested after throwing things around a Ledyard apartment early Wednesday morning, police say.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Emily Perkins was drinking at the home, then started yelling and throwing things around the apartment. They say Perkins tried to drive away with a child, but was stopped.

Police say Perkins became belligerent with police and refused to follow simple directions, then resisted when told she was under arrest.

Perkins is charged with risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an officer.