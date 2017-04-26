Red Cross holds annual Giving Day to help those impacted by disaster

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A big day ahead for the American Red Cross. Wednesday is their annual “Giving Day.” The campaign helps fund important services for people who are impacted by a disaster.

The Red Cross provide services for a lot of people across the country, especially here in Connecticut. Last year alone they responded to some 800 disaster in our state. From house fires to weather-related events. And the thing is, you never know if you’re going to need their services. Services that run 365 days a year, 24-7.

The goal of Giving Day is for someone to give as little or as much as they can. Whether it’s just a few dollars or much more than that. One of the goals is for people who are making a donation is to support one family. For just $88.50 someone can support a family of three displaced by a disaster.

“We respond to fires every eight minutes. We help someone who has probably lost someone in a fire. In Connecticut, we respond to two fires every day. It costs us about $1,000 per fire, so it costs the Red Cross $2,000 a day to respond to fires just in Connecticut,” said Mario Bruno, CEO Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“Our volunteer teams respond to the fire and just like we do with disasters we want to make sure people have a safe place to stay, food to eat, basic needs taken care of so they can focus on the long-term recovery,” said Neil Brockway, Regional Disaster Officer.

There are a few ways you can donate. First, you can go to three different Stop & Shop locations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The one on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford is where News 8 is.

Or to the Stop & Shop in Newington on Fenn Road or Simsbury on Bushy Hill Road.

You can make a $10 donation anytime by texting the word: “redcross” to 90999. Or by clicking here.