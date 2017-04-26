Shoplifting suspect sought by Wallingford police

By Published:
Surveillance photo of a shoplifting suspect (Wallingford Police)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Wallingford police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police have released surveillance photos of an individual who they say has been committing numerous shopliftings and thefts, not only in Wallingford, but in other area towns this past month.

shoplifting suspet Shoplifting suspect sought by Wallingford police
Surveillance photo of a shoplifting suspect (Wallingford Police)

Police say the suspect drives an older, gray, two-door Honda, with dark tinted windows and a black spoiler. His car also has a sun roof and a black rim on the passenger side rear.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Wallingford police at 203-294-2805.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s