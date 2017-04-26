Shoplifting suspect sought by Wallingford police

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Wallingford police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police have released surveillance photos of an individual who they say has been committing numerous shopliftings and thefts, not only in Wallingford, but in other area towns this past month.

Police say the suspect drives an older, gray, two-door Honda, with dark tinted windows and a black spoiler. His car also has a sun roof and a black rim on the passenger side rear.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Wallingford police at 203-294-2805.