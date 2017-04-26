State to begin sending recovery coaches to emergency departments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A change in the system could help your loved ones who are suffering from drug addiction.

The department of mental health and addiction services will now begin sending recovery coaches to emergency departments. They will help people dealing with opioid, alcohol or other drug related overdoses.

The coaches will get them in touch with treatment centers and educate them on services available through the state.

This is being done through the state’s partnership with Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery at four area hospitals.