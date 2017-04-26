State trooper shot in Delaware, schools on lockdown

(ABC) — A state trooper was shot in the parking lot of a Wawa in Delaware and schools in the area were put on lockdown as cops searched for the suspect or suspects, Delaware State Police said.

The officer’s condition was not clear after the shooting on Pulaski Highway in Bear, Delaware.

Police said that the Appoquinimink School District in the Middletown, Delaware area are on lockdown amid the search for the suspect.

The investigation was in the early stages and the exact circumstance of the shooting is unknown.