Tolland crews work to put out 2nd alarm fire of abandoned building

By Published:
(@TollandAlert)

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire crews are working to put out a two alarm fire in Tolland Wednesday morning.

Tolland fire officials say firefighters are on scene of a second alarm fire at a residential building on Plains Road. The building, which appears to be abandoned, is fully engulfed in flames.

There is no word on any injuries. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s