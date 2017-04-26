Tolland crews work to put out 2nd alarm fire of abandoned building

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire crews are working to put out a two alarm fire in Tolland Wednesday morning.

Tolland fire officials say firefighters are on scene of a second alarm fire at a residential building on Plains Road. The building, which appears to be abandoned, is fully engulfed in flames.

FIRE ALERT: #TollandFire is on scene of a 2nd alarm fully involved residential structure fire on Plains Rd. Building appears abandoned. pic.twitter.com/pKlWx8g8uD — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 26, 2017

There is no word on any injuries. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.