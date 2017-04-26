Torrington police search for assault suspect

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the man who allegedly assaulted a person in a Torrington home Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to a home on Funson Avenue at around 4:52 a.m. to the report of an assaulted victim. The victim told police that a person had entered the home and assaulted them. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A state police canine team was in the area and responded to the scene to track the suspect. The suspect, however, was not located.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20’s, who is approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing dark colored pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Torrington police are reminding residents to keep their doors locked and report any suspicious activity or strangers you may see in your neighborhood. There will be extra patrols in area of the assault.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Torrington Police.