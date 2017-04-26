Torrington police search for assault suspect

By Published:
(WTNH/Micah Bailey, FILE)

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the man who allegedly assaulted a person in a Torrington home Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to a home on Funson Avenue at around 4:52 a.m. to the report of an assaulted victim. The victim told police that a person had entered the home and assaulted them. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A state police canine team was in the area and responded to the scene to track the suspect. The suspect, however, was not located.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20’s, who is approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing dark colored pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Torrington police are reminding residents to keep their doors locked and report any suspicious activity or strangers you may see in your neighborhood. There will be extra patrols in area of the assault.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Torrington Police.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s