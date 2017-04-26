Traffic returns to normal on Interstate 95 after car fire

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Traffic was slowed on Interstate 95 northbound in East Haven Wednesday afternoon after a car fire temporarily blocked two lanes.

Just before 3:00 p.m., East Haven firefighters responded to Interstate 95 northbound between exits 51 and 53 on a report of a car fire. Upon arrival, large flames were already visible from the car, with large plumes of black smoke significantly reducing visibility for drivers.

A viewer sent in video to News 8 via Report-It showing firefighters working to get the fire under control. Traffic was slowed, and rerouted around the accident scene.

The fire was extinguished, and the charred remains of the vehicle were removed from the highway by 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported. It is unclear what may have caused the fire.