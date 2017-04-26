Two year old found wandering near Torrington street

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A two year old boy is fine after being found wandering near a street in Torrington early this morning.

Police say a motorist saw the child near Lovers lane and Goshen Road at 12:12 a.m. The child was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to be checked out and was determined to be in good health.

At the same time police began knocking on doors in the neighborhood and put out a reverse 911 in an attempt to find the child’s parents. Around 5 a.m. a resident at 187 Lovers Lane called reporting that her child was missing and her front door was open. It was determined the child had gotten out of bed and left the apartment complex on his own.

DCF was called to take part in the investigation and it has been determined that there was no foul play or criminal aspect to this case.