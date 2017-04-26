United investigates report that rabbit died on flight

By Published:
(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

LONDON (AP) — United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.

Distraught breeder Annette Edwards from Worcestershire in central England told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday that Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot (meter) -long continental rabbit, had a vet check shortly before traveling from London’s Heathrow airport to Chicago’s O’Hare airport. She said Simon had been purchased by a celebrity whom she did not identify.

“Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane,” she said. “He was fit as a fiddle.”

The airline said in a statement that it was “saddened” by the news and had been in contact with Edwards and offered assistance.

“The safety and well being of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team,” the airline said.

Edwards said the airline was examining CCTV images to determine what might have happened to the rabbit. United declined to comment on the matter beyond its statement.

United is dealing with public relations issues after a passenger who would not give up his seat was dragged forcibly from a plane in Chicago.

Airport officers removed David Dao, a 69-year-old from Kentucky. Images of his bloodied face were widely circulated on social media, forcing the airline’s CEO to apologize.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s