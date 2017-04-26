Vernon police search for suspect in pizza delivery robbery

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)- Vernon police are searching for a robbery suspect who held up a woman who was delivering pizzas on Spring Street at about 6 p.m. Monday night.

The suspect ran away from the scene, and despite the efforts of the police department’s K-9 unit, the attacker has not been found. The victim was assaulted, but police have not made public the extent of her injuries.

She was able to call 9-1-1 to alert police after the incident.The Vernon police department is asking anyone with information that can move forward the investigation to contact them.