Weather looks good for Meriden Daffodil Festival this weekend

(WTNH) — The Meriden Daffodil Festival is a sure sign of spring in Connecticut. This year marks the 39th annual festival featuring food, crafts, music, fireworks, amusements and a spectacular parade. This community event at Hubbard Park in Meriden draws 50,000 people over the course of the weekend. Don’t miss Connecticut’s largest tag sale on Saturday between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.

The weekend will begin with relatively warm weather on Saturday. The temperature will climb from the 50s early in the day to the 70s by 10 a.m., and it will top out near 80° in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm midday into the afternoon. A cold front slides through Saturday night, and you can expect a different feel on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light northerly to northeast breeze.

