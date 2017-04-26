What Trump’s tax plan means for you

(WTNH) — Trump’s new plan is to lower taxes across the board for everyone — from single working families to big corporations. Quinnipiac University Accounting Professor Nelson Alino says the idea is that lowering taxes will increase wealth in the country.

“Allowing people to keep more of what they earned, we are likely to achieve some economic growth,” he said.

The professor says it sounds good on paper and has worked in the past with Reagan, but it will be in the execution of the plan that will make it sink or swim. The big question is will more wealth in America make up for the lost revenue in taxes?

“The only way will be through economic growth and expanding employment and bringing back capital that will be invested in the country. We are hoping that all this will come true,” he said.

So the nitty gritty details are still being ironed out in the Trump tax cut plan. However, a lot of the deductions are going away, but some are staying. You’ll still be able to deduct your mortgage and charitable contributions. For families, they will be able to double down on some of the standard deductions.

John Kristofak is a father in West Hartford.

“Lowering taxes is a good thing for families like ours. For young families. Every little bit helps,” he said.

Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro came out against the tax cuts, saying:

“President Trump’s tax plan would hurt families in Connecticut and across the country, and they deserve better than a plan that is nothing more than a giveaway to the nation’s millionaires and billionaires,” DeLauro said.

She is referring to the corporate tax cut that would go from 35% to 15%. Peggie Butler in West Hartford says The American Dream is to work hard, prosper and get rich. Why tax the American Dream?

“What do you think of the corporate tax breaks? I think you need to keep companies here in Connecticut. Keep Aetna, keep all of them, we need to work together here to keep everybody here. Give everybody a break and a job,” she said.