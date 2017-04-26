Wolcott Police arrest Waterbury man suspected of car burglaries

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott Police made an arrest in connection with a string of several car burglaries.

On April 25th, Wolcott Police arrested Scott Tenney of Waterbury, who was a suspect of several car burglaries in the Sunrise Road area of Wolcott.

Officer obtained an arrest warrant for Tenney and he was arrested at his home on Perkins Avenue.

Tenney faces several charges including four counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and two counts of Larceny in the 6th Degree.

He is being held on a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 26th.