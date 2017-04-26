Wolcott Police arrest Waterbury man suspected of car burglaries

By Published:
Scott Tenney

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott Police made an arrest in connection with a string of several car burglaries.

On April 25th, Wolcott Police arrested Scott Tenney of Waterbury, who was a suspect of several car burglaries in the Sunrise Road area of Wolcott.

Officer obtained an arrest warrant for Tenney and he was arrested at his home on Perkins Avenue.

Related: Wolcott Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in vehicle break-in

Tenney faces several charges including four counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and two counts of Larceny in the 6th Degree.

He is being held on a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 26th.

