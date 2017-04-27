6 people recovering after multi-car crash in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say six people were taken to the hospital following a car crash in West Haven.
West Haven Police responded to the area of Elm Street and Second Avenue around 7:00 Wednesday night, following a report of a crash.
A news 8 viewer sent in these report-it photos from the crash scene.
Six people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are not saying how many cars were involved at this time.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.