6 people recovering after multi-car crash in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say six people were taken to the hospital following a car crash in West Haven.

West Haven Police responded to the area of Elm Street and Second Avenue around 7:00 Wednesday night, following a report of a crash.

A news 8 viewer sent in these report-it photos from the crash scene.

Six people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not saying how many cars were involved at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.