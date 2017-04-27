6 people recovering after multi-car crash in West Haven

By Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say six people were taken to the hospital following a car crash in West Haven.

West Haven Police responded to the area of Elm Street and Second Avenue around 7:00 Wednesday night, following a report of a crash.

west haven ax report it 1 6 people recovering after multi car crash in West Haven west haven ax report it 2 6 people recovering after multi car crash in West Haven

A news 8 viewer sent in these report-it photos from the crash scene.

Six people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not saying how many cars were involved at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s