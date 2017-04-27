Alternative Allergy Remedies

(WTNH) — Sure, flowers popping up and and leaves also now showing up on the trees, that’s fantastic. What comes with that is the pollen count through the roof. Maybe your medicine is not working, or maybe you’re sick and tired of even taking medicine. Well there are some alternative ways that you can fight allergies this season and it all starts right in the kitchen.

Now research has proven that some of the ingredients in your kitchen can help you hugely when you’re suffering from allergies. The first ingredient that you need is honey. Make sure you get honey that is local. Second thing you need is lemon juice and the third is apple cider vinegar.

Mix half a tablespoon honey with 1 tablespoon each of the vinegar and lemon juice, stir, and drink 3 times a day.

But as you head outside, wear sunglasses and a hat if you can. This helps keep pollen away from your eyes. Doctors also recommend rinsing your sinuses out.

Kulveen Virdee, Doctor from Revive Wellness Center in New Haven said, “They can use a neti-pot, which is a lavage for the sinuses and the nose, and that can help clear out any pollen once they go back in side.”

Keep windows closed and use a hepa filter in your house. Also make sure to wash your hair before laying down at night to wash away those allergens from your hair! Now if the pills don’t bother you, there are natural alternatives.

“When people have symptoms like allergies, it’s just overall a sign of inflammation in their body. A nutrient, it’s actually an antioxidant that we find in fruits and vegetables, it’s called corsidin, it actually blocks the allergy response from happening in the white blood cells that cause the release of histamine.” Mentioned Virdee.

Additionally a diet rich with colorful vegetables can help balance your body and help stop the sneezing and coughing!

Take those a few times a day, and your allergy symptoms may just go away. Be smart though, consult your doctor before making any changes to your regular medications.

For more information on alternative allergy remedies, CLICK HERE for the full interview with Dr. Virdee.