Amtrak identifies man struck and killed by train in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– The person who was struck by a train in Madison on Wednesday night has died.

Amtrak officials tell News 8 that the man who was struck by an Amtrak train in Madison was pronounced dead at Yale- New Haven Hospital at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday night. Amtrak identified the man as 52-year-old Glenn Cuban.

Officials say Cuban was trespassing when he was hit by a train heading for Penn Station, east of the New Haven train station.

The incident remains under investigation.