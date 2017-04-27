Carvel kicks of Ice Cream season with free cone day

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Carvel (Arnone)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What better way to enjoy the warmer weather than getting a free ice cream cone at Carvel.

Carvel is offering up ice cream on Thursday April 27 from 3-8 p.m.  Guests who visit participating shoppes will be treated to a FREE junior soft ice cream cone filled with their choice of freshly made vanilla, chocolate or Cookie Butter – Carvel’s newest, limited-time flavor, inspired by the irresistibly creamy, spreadable treat from Lotus Biscoff.

As if getting free ice cream doesn’t feel good enough, Carvel is partnering for the sixth year with The American Red Cross to spread good will in support of the charity’s annual Giving Day. While supplies last, Carvel will offer a $1 coupon book worth more than $20 in Carvel savings, with all proceeds contributing to Carvel’s donation to the American Red Cross. Including donations this year, total contributions to support disaster relief efforts will exceed $150,000.

“Free Cone Day is much more than just a ‘freebie’ day” said Scott Colwell, president of Carvel. “Not only is it the official start of ice cream season, but it’s a special day for us to show genuine gratitude to our loyal guests while coming together to raise funds for a very worthy cause.”

 

