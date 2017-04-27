Chase Bank robbed twice in one week in Greenwich

RIVERSIDE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into a robbery after the Chase Bank in the Riverside section of Greenwich was held up for the second time in two days.

The robbery happened at the branch at 1150 East Putnam Avenue. Police say they are looking for a lone gunman.

According to police, just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the suspect entered Chase armed with a handgun and demanded cash. The teller says he fled on foot without hurting anyone.

The description of the suspect, police said, closely matches that of a suspect from a robbery on Tuesday.