Children’s Museum warns residents of illegal exotic animals



WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Black Market for exotic animals in Connecticut is changing and growing. From Russian tortoises to bobcats, people are trying to domesticate these animals and keep them as pets. It’s not only dangerous to the owner and harmful to the animal, but it’s illegal.

“Right now we are here at the Children’s Museum. This is one of their three wildlife sanctuaries indoors and they have another one outdoors. At one point all of these were someone’s pet. The problem with exotic animals is that they don’t make good pets. They are either illegal or in the case of this iguana, it starts out a foot long but it can go up to 6 feet long and live 30 plus years. People just aren’t ready for the commitment.”

Can I interest you in a Burmese python, or perhaps something more cuddly like a fennec fox or a bobcat?

“He still very much has his wild side to him, he will catch birds and squirrels and chipmunks,” Nick Barnett at the Children’s Museum said.

They all fall under the exotic animal category, and are illegal in Connecticut. Each animal in the sanctuary has its own story of confiscation or abandonment. Rufus the Bobcat was left on the front doorstep and Stanley the Burmese python released onto the streets of New Britain, where he slithered his way into a basement.

“These guys get over 20+ feet and over 100 pounds, and they probably got a little too big for the home he was in,” Barnett said.

And when you have children or other pets, as the python grows so does its danger.

“They really shouldn’t be having those animals because a lot of times it is considered a potentially dangerous animal,” he said.

So one of the problems with exotic animals is they necessarily don’t make good pets. This is an African pygmy hedgehog, and she is actually illegal in Connecticut. However, the problem is she will want to run about 5 miles a night. They are nocturnal and they make a lot of noise. They can also be bristly and prickly to handle.

“They are cute but they make a lot of noise and obviously not easy to handle. They have over 5000 quills in their body,” he said.

As Exotic animals are becoming more and more popular in Connecticut so are the stories of abuse. The curators say people just don’t know how to care for the animal and injured them like Norissa the iguana.

“She crawled under a bed. The iguana has long claws and she hugged her fingers in and they pulled and her tail came off,” Ashley Clough of the Children’s Museum said.

So if you have any questions about exotic animals and whether or not it will make a great pet, all you have to do is come to the Children’s Museum in West Hartford. You could talk to the curators about the animals you’re interested in getting and they will tell you whether or not it’ll make a good pet and what you’re in for for the long-haul.