Circus to make one last stop in Connecticut before ending 146 year run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The “Greatest Show on Earth” is getting ready for its final curtain call. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will end its run in the coming weeks. But not before making one last stop here in Connecticut.

The shows start Thursday night at the XL Center and runs through Sunday. This will be the last time this circus makes a stop in Connecticut before ending its 146 year run next month.

For many people, we remember growing up and going to the circus. So there are certainly mixed emotions wrapped around all of this. It was earlier this year when Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey announced it would be ending the circus. That decision was made for several reasons.

First, due to decline in ticket sales and high operating costs. Not to mention costly legal battles with animal rights groups. The elephants were also retired from the show in May of 2016, amid a great deal of controversy, which caused a drop in ticket sales. The elephants were always a big attraction.

For the performers and countless people who travel city to city to put this show on, these final shows are bittersweet. We actually spoke with one of the clowns. He’s been performing in the circus for 12 years. His family has been doing this for a lot longer.

“I’m the sixth generation on my father side and the fifth generation on my mother side. So both sides of the family, they do a lot of circus performing. But like I said, I was born here, my parents have worked for Ringling for 25 years. Now they work backstage. My father works with the animals and I’m a clown,” said Ivan Vargas, Clown Alley.

What’s interesting to note here is that Connecticut has a connection to the circus. PT Barnum was born in Bethel and lived in Bridgeport. In fact, there’s a Barnum Museum in Bridgeport that has many artifacts and tells the history of the circus and those who were part of it.

The shows in Hartford are on Thursday night and Friday night at 7 p.m. On Saturday, they are at 11, 3 and 7 p.m. And then Sunday at 1 and 5 p.m.

The final circus performance will be on May 21st in New York.