Cruisin’ Connecticut – Connecticut Classic Chevy Club

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Hamden, home of the Connecticut Classic Chevy Club.

Over the last 23 years, the club’s car shows have helped raise over $600,000 for local charities in the Nutmeg State.

You can check out their weekly show at Glenwood in Hamden every Wednesday. This year marks the club’s 23rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Car Show on Sunday, May 28th at Quinnipiac.

Club organizers George & Phyllis Civitelli invited us to their garage to check out their classic 1965 GTO and 1956 Chevrolet Convertible. You can see their classics, and so many more with the Connecticut Classic Chevy Club.

