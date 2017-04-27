Cruisin’ Connecticut – Connecticut Classic Chevy Club

By Published:
connecticut classic chevy club

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Hamden, home of the Connecticut Classic Chevy Club.

Over the last 23 years, the club’s car shows have helped raise over $600,000 for local charities in the Nutmeg State.

You can check out their weekly show at Glenwood in Hamden every Wednesday. This year marks the club’s 23rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Car Show on Sunday, May 28th at Quinnipiac.

Club organizers George & Phyllis Civitelli invited us to their garage to check out their classic 1965 GTO and 1956 Chevrolet Convertible. You can see their classics, and so many more with the Connecticut Classic Chevy Club.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s