East Windsor to hold meeting on proposed plans for new casino

Related Coverage The tribe and town sign development agreement

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A big meeting set in East Windsor on proposed plans to build a new casino.

Town leaders in East Windsor could decide Thursday night whether there will be a referendum vote on the idea of building a casino in town.

The Native American tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods think that a new casino a rival tribe is opening in Springfield, Massachusetts could draw gamblers away from Connecticut. They want to build what they are calling a satellite casino in East Windsor. The hope is those gamblers, and their money, will stop at a slightly closer location and never make it up into Massachusetts.

Casino opponents in East Windsor want the whole town to vote on the plan. They need 200 votes on a petition to push for a referendum and they say they have more than 300. The problem is, town leaders say the referendum would cost thousands of dollars and would not even be binding. The town board of selectmen unanimously approved the development agreement with the tribes.

The tribes are offering the town $3 million up front, $3 million every year, as well as regular tax on the property of close to twice that. In addition to town objections, the new casino also faces a hurdle at the state level. The attorney general has already said he has concerns over the state’s first ever casino on non-tribal land.

Thursday night’s meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at East Windsor town hall.