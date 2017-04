HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The State Capitol building in Hartford has been evacuated after the fire alarm sounded Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the building on Capitol Avenue around 9 a.m. after the fire alarm sounded. Fire officials tell News 8 that the incident appears to be minor, if not a false alarm, but firefighters responded to the building as a precaution.

There is no word on when people can return to inside the building or what caused the alarm to go off at this time.