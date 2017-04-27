Groton man arrested for threatening to shoot woman

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Groton man is facing multiple charges after he threatened a woman with a gun in March.

Police say on March 9, 2017, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a female reported that she had been the victim of a crime in Groton. She said that after midnight on March 9, she met 31-year-old Alexander Pickett at a bar in New London. At the bar, he introduced himself as “Alex.” She said she then accompanied him back to his residence somewhere in Groton. According to the victim, while at the residence, Pickett pulled out a handgun, but put it away when he was asked to do so. She said that Pickett also made advances at her of a sexual nature. The victim said she struck him in the face with a drinking glass, which caused her to cut her own hand. The victim said, Pickett then retrieved a shotgun, pointed it at her and said he would shoot her. The victim stated that she begged him not to kill her and she was eventually able to convince him to take her to get cigarettes. Once Pickett brought her to the gas station, she called a taxi to pick her up.

Based upon the description given by the victim and other information provided, investigators began searching and were able to verify the location of the crime. They were also able to identify Pickett. On March 10, officers executed a search and seizure warrant on Pickett’s home. The search yielded evidence and information that was consistent with the victim’s description of what had happened the night before. Officers also located an AR-15 lower receiver.

On April 27, Pickett turned himself into the Groton Police Department where he was arrested without incident.

Pickett is facing threatening, reckless endangerment, possession of an assault weapon and carrying a firearm while under the influence charges. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.