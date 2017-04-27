I-95 southbound closed in Old Lyme for tractor trailer accident

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 is shut down in Old Lyme on Thursday night after an accident.

According to State Police, I-95 at exit 70 is closed because a tractor trailer rolled over.

#CTtraffic: I95 sb x70 highway closed for minor injury TT roll over. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 28, 2017

Officials say there were minor injuries reported from the accident.

There is no word how long that part of the highway will be closed for.

Officers are urging motorists to reduce speed as they approach that area.