Job fair to be held in Hartford

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — Job seekers from around the state are being encouraged to come out to a job fair in Hartford Thusday. It will be held at the Hilton hotel on Trumbull street in the capitol city.

Organizers say attendees should bring their resumes and expect to sit down for several interviews at the fair.

A number of major companies will be on hand, including ADT, General Dynamics, Sears, Firestone and New York Life just to name a few. The job fair begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m.