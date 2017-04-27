Job fair to be held in Hartford

By Published:
FILE - This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department releases its weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — Job seekers from around the state are being encouraged to come out to a job fair in Hartford Thusday. It will be held at the Hilton hotel on Trumbull street in the capitol city.

Organizers say attendees should bring their resumes and expect to sit down for several interviews at the fair.

A number of major companies will be on hand, including ADT, General Dynamics, Sears, Firestone and New York Life just to name a few. The job fair begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m.

