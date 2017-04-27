Man arrested in New Britain courthouse for violating protective order

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a man at New Britain Superior Court Thursday for making a threat against another person.

According to State Police, troopers received a disturbance call on Thursday morning at the courthouse about 28-year-old Jeremy Sykes. Trooper determined that Sykes violated a protective order and threatened a victim.

Sykes was taken into custody and and charged with harassment and violation of a protective order. He is being held on $10,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court Friday morning on the charges.