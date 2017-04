Related Coverage Arrest made after massive explosives bust at New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The home where the explosives were found is in New Haven right near the North Haven line.

The address is 35 Westminster Street, right off of Middletown Avenue with lots of homes nearby.

Police said it could have been a catastrophe if those explosive had gone off, so as you can imagine, neighbors are shocked and thankful.

One neighbor told News 8 that he remembers that specific house always had incredible fireworks displays in their neighborhood.