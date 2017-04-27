Neighbors react to explosives being found in house in New Haven

Related Coverage Arrest made after massive explosives bust at New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While police have cleared the scene, they have posted a danger sign on the house at 35 Magnolia St. in New Haven. The sign says, “this building is not safe to occupy,” after police found explosives used for making fireworks and possibly bombs inside every room of the house including the stairs going down to the basement.

49-year-old Pasquale Criscio set the night sky ablaze on Fourth of July With his homemade fireworks. Neighbor Bobby Vitello caught a quick shot of Crisco during one of his firework show smiling enjoying the moment.

“He had gallons of water, 55 gallon drums of water if anything happened. He didn’t just lie down and sit back, he knew what he was doing,” he said.

But now neighbors aren’t so sure, as we learn new details about the man police say was making fireworks and explosives in his home. To give you an idea of the danger level, police had the electric company shut power off to the house so they could remove the explosive safely. Now, Vitello is glad the police were able to remove the stockpile.

“When you heard [they were] in the bedroom, in the kitchen… that’s insane especially with the kids. That is common sense. You just don’t do that,” he said.

Criscio faces risk of injury to a minor charges on top of the explosive charges because at least one child was in the home when they found the fireworks. Police say the type of explosive material found in the house was the same type used in the Boston Marathon pressure cooker bombs. While police investigate his motive, neighbor Rich Wilczynski says they believe he was using the gunpowder only for fireworks.

“It was a big show I live three blocks down and you could actually see the rockets going off in the sky,” he said.

All of the fireworks have been confiscated and will either be destroyed or rendered safe and stored as evidence for the case.