New Haven baker creates quality baked goods for cafe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Chaso Bread grew out of the Atticus Cafe. [In] 1980, we started the Atticus Cafe and we had a need for quality baked goods. The only real way to get them was to make them ourselves,” Charles Negaro of Chabaso Bakery said.

He said they developed a baked goods line and among them was the best baguette in town.

“I’m Charles Negaro. We’re in the middle of the Chabaso Bakery at 360 James Street in New Haven,” he said.

Artisan bread requires a certain sensitivity. It’s not susceptible to that automatic punching it out every time.

“Most of our breads take in the range of 24 hours from start to finish so time is a very key ingredient,” he said.

Negaro says what’s in his bread and what’s not in his bread are equally as important.

“What we put into it is important and what we don’t put into it is equally important. There are no artificial preservatives, no trans fats. [There’s] absolutely nothing that we’re not really proud of in our products,” Negaro said.

Chabaso Bakery employs somewhere between 150 and 175 people.

“I named the bread after my children. Charlie, Abby and Sophia are my children. I’ve always been immensely proud of my children and it’s great to be able to tell people who work here that I want to be just as proud of my bakery. I want to be proud of the products we make, I want to be proud of how we treat our employees and I want to be proud of what we do for the community,” he said.

New Haven Farms was an urban agriculture that started out in their backyard. It’s become a non-profit that farms five or six different plots in the City of New Haven.

“We conduct classes in conjunction with the Diabetes Prevention Program. We conduct nutrition classes. We pass out vegetables, produce. It’s one of our proudest endeavors and one of our most successful endeavors and it continues to grow,” he said.

“Others have done lots and lots more stuff, but I hope there’s a small fingerprint out there that I’ve been able to leave,” Negaro said.

