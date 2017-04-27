New Haven takes part in “Dining Out For Life” campaign

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 30 New Haven eateries will donate 25% of their proceeds from breakfast, dinner or the day on Thursday to AIDS Project New Haven.

New Haven is one of more than 50 cities participating in this year’s Dining Out For Life event, benefiting 60 HIV/AIDS service organizations nationally.

The international event has raised more than $5.5 million for HIV/AIDS service organizations since 1990.

Some restaurants participating for their evening meal include Anna Liffey’s, ION, ZINC Kitchen and 116 Crown, but you can check the Dining Out For Life website for a full list of dining donors.