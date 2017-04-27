Norwich man arrested for setting fire that injured four

By Published:
Courtesy: Norwich Police Department

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police have arrested a man who they say set a fire in a multi-family home on April 20th.

Daniel Elliot-Villarreal, 28, had to be rescued from the fire at 27 McKinley Avenue and was treated at the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center.

Investigators say they traced the origin of the fire to Elliot-Villarreal’s apartment in the building.

Eight people were in the building when the fire started, three suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital.

A Norwich firefighter was also hurt fighting the fire.

Investigators say the fire caused over $50,000 in damage to the building.

When Elliot-Villarreal was released from the hospital Thursday morning, he was taken in on charges of Arson in the First Degree and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

