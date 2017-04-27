Police identify NY man killed in New Fairfield crash

By Published:

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a one-car crash that killed a New York man, and seriously hurt another man in New Fairfield early Sunday morning.

According to state police, Ulysses A. Nunez of New York lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a utility pole in front of 85 Route 39. It happened at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

After smashing into the pole, authorities say the car went up in flames. Nunez died at the scene. The passenger was transported to Danbury Hospital with serious injuries. Police identified him as 45 year-old Victor Declet of Rochester, New York.

State police are still investigating what caused the deadly crash.

