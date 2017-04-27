Police investigate after Mitchell College student is beaten

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Security on the Mitchell College campus has been increased ever since a student was severely beaten and had to be hospitalized in the early morning hours of Friday, April 7th.

“He was in a lot of pain but now he’s good,” said Mitchell College freshman Jordan Lohneiss. “I think he broke his jaw. He’s doing better now.”mitchell college 2 Police investigate after Mitchell College student is beaten

Police say they were called to campus just before 1 A.M. for a group of as many as ten people, students and non-students, fighting.

“Information we received is a crow bar or similar type of blunt object was used to strike the male in the head,” said Acting New London Police Chief Peter Reichard.

That assailant and several others scattered even though police and campus security responded quickly. The fight apparently followed a dispute which started at an underage party at the nearby Stash’s Cafe.

“We’ve retrieved surveillance video from both the school and from that night club and we’re trying to working to try to ID the person off of their facial and their clothing features,” said Acting Chief Reichard.

Those involved had been escorted out of the club and ended up meeting again on campus.

“A lot of people at first were concerned about campus safety and stuff, security and stuff like that,” said Marcus Guardarrama a junior at the school.

The college which in a statement called the incident ‘highly unfortunate but extremely rare’ said in the days following the fight there was “… increased security on campus with round the clock New London Police or Connecticut State Police presence as well as Campus Safety officers monitoring all entrances…”

“Right now I feel pretty safe,” said freshman George Sykes.

mitchell college 1 Police investigate after Mitchell College student is beaten“They notified everybody let everyone know what happened,” said Guardarrama who isn’t concerned.

“Not really I just it’s probably just a one time thing you know,” said Guardarrama.mitchell college 4 Police investigate after Mitchell College student is beaten

The college did look back to 2010 and found there were no other similar incidents since then.

Police are hoping to hear from more people who may have seen what happened on campus or at the club to try to track down the person who assaulted the student.

 

 

 

 

