Police investigate illegal fireworks in New Haven home

By Published: Updated:
New Haven police and DEEP officials on the scene of an illegal fireworks bust on Westminster Street (WTNH / George Roelofsen)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have responded to a home in New Haven Thursday morning for an investigation into illegal fireworks.

Bomb Squads from the Connecticut State Police and New Haven Police, along with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, are on the scene of the home at 35 Westminster Street for an illegal pyrotechnics investigation. DEEP says their Emergency Response Unit (ERU) is there to assist police with “chemical identification at a pyrotechnics manufacturing operation.” The New Haven Fire Department is also on standby.

New Haven police are leading the criminal investigation and have applied for a warrant.  Police tell News 8 that they have yet to execute a search warrant and determine what illegal pyrotechnics, homemade or otherwise, may be inside the house. There is also no word on if any arrests at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

