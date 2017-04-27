Police: Trumbull man leaves scene of Milford accident, crashes again

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trumbull man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash, then crashing again police say.

According to authorities, 29-year-old James Turner left the scene of a crash on Ormand Street on April 20. They say he was found at a different accident scene in Startford. A witness to the Milford accident followed him there and witnessed him crash in Stratford too, officials say.

The Jerusalem Hill man is charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive right. He’s due in court on May 18.