Project Style fashion show takes place in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a night of fashion and fun in New Haven on Thursday at Alexion Global Headquarters for a good cause.

For several years, Ann Nyberg has had the pleasure of emceeing the charity event for Liberty Community Services, which serves the homeless.

News 8’s Fred Campagna strutted the runway at the Project Style Fashion Show. This is year number two for Fred. Every year he is a show stopper.

Other models included representatives from the greater New Haven area.

Clothing was provided by local stores and the event is headlined by the New Haven fashion designer Neville Wisdom.

Organizers were hoping to raise more than $30,000 at this annual fundraiser.

“Times are hard and times are hard for a lot of people. Really what we’re doing is we’re really servicing the people who probably need it most,” said Jim Travers, the board chair of Liberty Community Services.

Money raised will fund Sunrise Cafe, which feeds more than 150 people in need in New Haven every day.

