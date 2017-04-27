Serious motorcycle crash closes road in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A road in West Haven is closed on Thursday afternoon due to a serious motorcycle accident.

Police say officers and firefighters are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision, involving a motorcycle, on Campbell Avenue and Lamson Street.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this time.

Campbell Avenue is now closed between Terrance Avenue and Spring Street. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.