Sonia Plumb Dance: Shining the Light on Autism with “Active Bodies, Active Brains”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sonia Plumb Dance Company is Shining the Light on Autism with “Active Bodies, Active Brains,” which is a dance program for children with autism.
Sonia Plumb Dance Company was formed in 1990 with a mission “to enrich and educate the community through innovative modern dance.” SPDC serves diverse audiences statewide through live performances. They offer K12 arts education, community engagement, collegiate/professional level classes, also movement programs for children with autism, and dance apprenticeships for talented high school graduates lacking the socioeconomic resources to attend college level dance programs.
April 29th live performance of “Waves: Sound & Light” as fundraiser for Active Bodies, Active Brains at 7:30 PM. Located at Bruyette Athenaeum at the University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117
Tickets can be purchased online: soniaplumbdance.org or at the box office, which opens 1 hour before the performance (6:30 pm).