Sonia Plumb Dance: Shining the Light on Autism with “Active Bodies, Active Brains”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sonia Plumb Dance Company is Shining the Light on Autism with “Active Bodies, Active Brains,” which is a dance program for children with autism.

Sonia Plumb Dance Company was formed in 1990 with a mission “to enrich and educate the community through innovative modern dance.” SPDC serves diverse audiences statewide through live performances. They offer K­12 arts education, community engagement, collegiate/professional level classes, also movement programs for children with autism, and dance apprenticeships for talented high school graduates lacking the socio­economic resources to attend college level dance programs.

April 29th live performance of “Waves: Sound & Light” as fundraiser for Active Bodies, Active Brains at 7:30 PM. Located at Bruyette Athenaeum at the University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117

Tickets can be purchased online: soniaplumbdance.org or at the box office, which opens 1 hour before the performance (6:30 pm).

 

