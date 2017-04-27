Teen arrested for Milford armed motel robbery

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Milford teenager has been arrested for an April incident at a Milford motel where a patron was tied up and robbed.

Milford Police have charged 18-year-old Jacqueline Steck with home invasion, burglary 1st, robbery 1st, kidnapping 1st with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and larceny 1st.

According to police, the victim was at the Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Road on April 12th when four individuals, one with a gun, restrained the victim with zip-ties and taped the victim’s mouth with duct tape. The suspects then robbed the victim of a large sum of cash and clothing.