The American Heart Association: The 30th Anniversary Greater New Haven Heart Walk

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Joining us today we have Dr. Keith Churchwell,Senior Vice President, Operations and Joe Bertolino, Ed.D., president of Southern Connecticut State University to discuss Heart Health and engaging the community in the upcoming Heart Walk.

The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Founded by six cardiologists in 1924, our organization now includes more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters. We fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide critical tools and information to save and improve lives.

To improve the lives of all Americans, they provide public health education in a variety of ways. They the nation’s leader in CPR education training. The American Heart Association helps people understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices. They provide science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals to help them provide quality care to their patients. They also educate lawmakers, policymakers and the public as we advocate for changes to protect and improve the health of their communities.

Their 2020 impact goal is by 2020, to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent while reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke by 20 percent.

The 30th Anniversary Greater New Haven Heart Walk- Saturday, May 6th- Savin Rock in West Haven. Event starts at 9am.

For more information visit www.NewHavenHeartWalk.org