Torrington woman sentenced to prison for health care fraud

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was sentenced on Thursday in Bridgeport to 21 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised released for committing health care fraud.

Patricia Lafayette was ordered by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden to also serve her first six months of supervised release in home confinement, and to pay restitution of $1.6 million.

Back in March 2011, Lafayette and another individual approached Anne Charlotte Silver, a licensed clinical social worker who owned and operated Silver Counseling Services, LLC, in Canton and Bantam. Lafayette, the other individual, and Silver all agreed to engage in a scheme to defraud Medicaid in which Silver permitted Lafayette and the other individual to bill Medicaid for licensed psychotherapy services using Silver’s Medicaid provider number. The services were either performed by unlicensed individuals or not performed at all. Under the scheme, Silver kept 25 percent of the proceeds, and paid the remaining 75 percent to Lafayette and the other individual.

Over the next four years, Lafayette submitted more than 18,000 false claims for psychotherapy using Silver’s provider number. Lafayette regularly submitted the claims twice a month, every month, over this period. The claims included more than $71,000 in false claims for psychotherapy services purportedly provided to Lafayette’s daughter and grandchildren, and more than $67,000 in false claims for psychotherapy services provided to Lafayette’s son’s girlfriend and her children.

As part of her plea, Lafayette admitted to defrauding Medicaid of more than $1.6 million through the scheme, of which she received more than $1.2 million.

On July 15, 2016, Lafayette pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud.

On May 2, 2016, Silver pleaded guilty to the same charge. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.

Lafayette’s son, Maurice Sharpe, pleaded guilty to the same charge on December 13, 2016. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19.