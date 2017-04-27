Toyota recalls 250K Tacoma pickups; rear wheels can lock up

By Published:
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo shows the Toyota logo on the grill of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, in Pittsburgh. Toyota is recalling about 250,000 small pickup trucks mainly in North America because the rear wheels have the potential to lock up, causing drivers to lose control. The recall covers certain Tacoma trucks from 2016 and 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 250,000 small pickup trucks mainly in North America because the rear wheels have the potential to lock up, causing drivers to lose control.

The recall covers certain Tacoma trucks from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

Toyota says oil can leak from the rear differential. That could damage components and cause the differential to lock up and stop the wheels from moving. A differential allows the wheels to travel at different speeds while a vehicle is turning a corner.

The company would not say if the problem has caused any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the trucks. If no leaks are found, fasteners will be tightened. If there’s a leak, a gasket will be replaced and new fasteners installed. Toyota also will replace any damaged differential parts.

Owners will be notified of the recall by mail starting in mid-June.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s