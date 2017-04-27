Two Meals to Fuel Your Workouts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For eight weeks, I’m working with a personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs in order to challenge myself physically. I’m pushing myself harder than I’ve ever pushed myself while working out on my own. My goal is to increase my strength, improve my overall lifestyle and learn some new exercises along the way.

This week I’ve hit the halfway point. With four weeks to go, it’s on my shoulders to exercise and eat right.

Every Monday I meet with my trainer Brian Woodford for a workout. We also touch base about my daily eating habits. I log everything I eat through the DotFit website, which Woodford can log into and review himself. He gives my log a close look to make sure I’m getting enough protein, eating clean and getting enough of the essential nutrients.

A big component of my personal training challenge is nutrition. To ensure my nutritional needs are met while training hard at the gym, I’m taking DotFit supplements. I’m also following a healthy meal plan. My go-to breakfast, for example, is a smoothie made with the DotFit Vanilla Flavored Plant Protein powder, almond milk, frozen fruit and frozen spinach. The shake provides a quarter of my protein needs and more than a third of my calcium needs (which most people don’t get enough of), along with a variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants from the colorful fruits and veggies.

A go-to lunch or dinner would be Mexican quinoa casserole. By combining the whole grains with the beans you get a complete protein source with all the essential amino acids needed for muscle repair and growth, plus a good dose of fiber to boost fullness.

BERRY PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ cups almond milk

1 scoop DotFit Plant Protein (Vanilla Flavored)

½ cup frozen blueberries

½ cup frozen strawberries

½ cup frozen spinach

DIRECTIONS:

Place all ingredients in a high speed blender and mix until smooth. If you meal plan, double, triple or even quadruple the recipe, then divide equally among small ball jars, and freeze.

NUTRITION

253 calories, 22 g. protein, 6 g. fat, 26 g. carbohydrates, 6 g. fiber, 366 mg. calcium, 562 mg sodium.

MEXICAN QUINOA CASSEROLE

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup quinoa (dry)

1 can black beans

1 can diced tomatoes

1 small can or jar of diced green Chile peppers

½ bag frozen cut broccoli (2.5 cups)

½ bag frozen corn (1 ½ cups)

½ bag frozen diced onion (1 1/3 cups)

Cumin

Salt & Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook quinoa according to package directions. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix together. Add cumin (about 1 tbsp. depending on your flavor preferences) and salt and pepper to taste. Put in baking dish and bake for 25 minutes.

Make the casserole extra tasty by serving it with freshly squeezed lime juice, cilantro, sliced avocado, or even with a scrambled or fried egg on top … The possibilities are endless!

NUTRITION PER SERVING (1/5 of casserole):

270.5 calories, 2.6 g fat, 0 g. saturated fat, 0 cholesterol, 268.5 mg sodium, 52.8 g. carbohydrates, 9.5 g. fiber, 6.2 g sugar, 11.7 g. protein, 5.2% daily calcium

For more information about The Edge Fitness Club’s personal training, classes, nutrition program and more, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.