West Haven emergency crews on scene of school bus crash

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

West Haven police confirm to News 8 that a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus took place just before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Medford Street and Jaffrey Street. The West Haven Fire Department is also on the scene.

The scene is still active. There are no details yet on any injuries, or what may have cause the crash to occur.

