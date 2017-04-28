African-American Mayors Association names New Haven mayor Toni Harp president

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH)– It’s a big honor for New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

The African American Mayors Association (AAMA) has named Toni Harp as the first woman AAMA President. Harp was sworn in today in Washington, DC among hundreds of Mayors from across the country.

“I am honored my colleagues entrusted me to advance local policy priorities of AAMA members on the national stage. Urban issues are national issues because our communities are representative of the richness our country has to offer,” Harp said.

“AAMA mayors embrace that richness, connect unlikely partners, seize upon new opportunities borne of collaboration, and deliver the very best services and solutions to residents every day. I’m excited to bring these stories of success at the local to federal policymakers whose support is essential to make our cities even stronger.”

The African American Mayors Association is hosting a conference this week in D.C. including US Mayors, federal policymakers, technology innovators and other thought-leaders. In the spirit of this year’s theme, “change, challenge and opportunity,” AAMA mayors connected with cross-sector stakeholders and leaders to share best practices and discuss strategies to influence policy-making in technology, gun violence, infrastructure, and more.

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary and former Mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, Anthony Foxx; Senator Tim Scott (R-SC); and Congressional Black Caucus Chair, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), are among a host of other policymakers and leaders who participated in the conference this year.

Some of the conference highlights include a session exploring the benefits and challenges of smart city technologies, focused especially on the reforms needed to ensure communities of color are full beneficiaries when these new technologies are deployed; a session on removing local barriers to technology and increasing diversity in the tech industry to promote innovation; and a session on how local governments can position themselves to maximize potential new federal investment in infrastructure.