Apple watch saves man’s life

(WTNH)–He was driving home after dropping a friend off at the University of Maryland, but he didn’t make it home in his car.

22-year-old Casey Bennett vividly recounts the crash everyone has been asking about for the last three weeks.

“I heard a crunch, and I was like aww, now my car’s going to be in the shop for like two weeks, this sucks, the next thought I had was you’re upside down.

the next thought was– you’re upside down again

Bennett’s car rolled twice and stopped on its side. He was pinned by his seatbelt.

“I was literally just dangling down, just hanging out

and i was just trying to figure out if I could get out and I was like nope, you’re just going to have to hang out here.

then I just pressed the button on here for six seconds and it called 9-1-1