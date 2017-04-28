Body of missing 71-year-old fisherman found in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)–The body of a missing 71-year-old Cheshire man was found in a body of water near Cook Hill Road in Cheshire, police said Friday night.

The man had been reported missing a short time earlier after leaving at around 5:30 p.m. to go fishing.

Police found his car at the New Departure Rod and Gun Club in Cheshire. Police said the area is about 35.8 acres in size and covered with trees and a body of water.

A canine track from the man’s vehicle led to the body of water, where he was subsequently found.

Police are withholding the man’s name to provide time for the family to notify other family members and friends.