Body of missing 71-year-old fisherman found in Cheshire

By Published:
--FILE -- A Cheshire police cruiser

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)–The body of a missing 71-year-old Cheshire man was found in a body of water near Cook Hill Road in Cheshire, police said Friday night.

The man had been reported missing a short time earlier after leaving at around 5:30 p.m. to go fishing.

Police found his car at the New Departure Rod and Gun Club in Cheshire. Police said the area is about 35.8 acres in size and covered with trees and a body of water.

A canine track from the man’s vehicle led to the body of water, where he was subsequently found.

Police are withholding the man’s name to provide time for the family to notify other family members and friends.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s